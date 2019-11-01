More than 800 western Massachusetts customers without power Thursday night

(WWLP) – Some western Massachusetts residents are without power, according to the Eversource and MEMA outage maps Thursday night.

The Eversource outage map shows nearly 800 customers without power as of 11:45 p.m., including 63 customers in Blandford, 19 in Lee, 43 in Longmeadow, 29 in Otis, 127 in Southwick, and 243 in West Springfield.

No word as to what caused the outage, however, heavy winds are expected in the forecast Thursday night into Friday morning.

22News will bring you an update as we learn more details.