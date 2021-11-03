More than half a million in grant money awarded to Springfield Diocese schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $511,000 in grant money has been award to local Catholic schools for the 2021-20 school year.

According to the Diocese of Springfield, the grants are funded by the Future of Hope Campaign, established in 1999, that has raised more than $11 million for Catholic schools. The campaign has helped schools over the years pay for capital expenses, technology, and security.

“Schools are still remediating their buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so the related safety and

security requests remain a priority. The foundation grants can help with those costs,” said Kathleen

Harrington, Annual Catholic Appeal manager.

Twelve elementary schools in the diocese will received $91,827:

Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, Holyoke – $5000 for WiFi updates

Mater Dolorosa Elementary School, Holyoke – $9000 to upgrade to ADA compliant door handles

St. Agnes Elementary School, Dalton – $9000 for Apple Macbooks

St. Joan of Arc Elementary School, Chicopee – $7500 for security updates

St. John the Baptist Elementary School, Ludlow – $5000 for technology for teachers

St. Mary’s Academy, Longmeadow – $8000 for safety and health improvements

St. Mary’s Elementary School, Westfield – $8000 for capital improvements and technology

St. Mary’s Elementary School, Lee – $10,000 to replace the phone system

St. Michael’s Academy, Springfield – $9440 for safety renovations

St. Stanislaus Kostka Elementary School, Adams – $6000 for communications and marketing

St. Stanislaus Elementary School, Chicopee – $9887 to replace drinking fountains

St. Thomas the Apostle School, West Springfield – $5000 to purchase new language arts program

Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield will also receive a total of $277,555 after seeing an increase of 8 percent in enrollment this year. St. Mary’s High School in Westfield, that saw a 32 percent increase in enrollment, will receive $142,500.