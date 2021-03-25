More than one third of Massachusetts adults received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is experiencing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases as more Americans are receiving their vaccinations against the virus.

On Wednesday, the White House announced a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations. One in three Americans, or 33 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC says 13 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

“We are at the corner. Whether or not we are going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the NIAID.

Massachusetts is doing slightly better at 36.7 percent of the adult population vaccinated against the virus. However at the same time, seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, even in Springfield.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported a slight uptick in the percent positivity from 2.2 percent to 2.23 percent.

Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris of the Springfield Health and Human Services told 22News, “We are watching those cases very closely. We want to remain in yellow and move towards green and that’s the goal.”

Springfield, while newly in the “yellow” for cases, had an uptick of 20 new cases of the virus on Wednesday. Previously reporting 40 cases a day, Wednesday at 60.

“We are seeing an increase in students on our college campuses,” said Caulton-Harris.

The city is working with college staff to make sure they’re reaching people who need to quarantine and isolate through contact tracing.