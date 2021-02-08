More veteran organizations express concerns on recent Holyoke Soldiers’ Home proposal

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Massachusetts veteran organizations are joining legislators and the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition in expressing concerns with the state’s plan for a new Soldiers’ Home.

As a spring deadline approaches to apply for federal money, advocates for the Soldiers’ Home are calling for a new facility and more beds than what was outlined in a report the state released in November.

The coalition, which was formed last spring during the COVID-19 outbreak which claimed 76 lives, wants to see 280 beds in the new facility. The state’s current proposal is for a 180 to 204 bed facility.

Coalition member John Paradis told 22News, “This is our one chance to get it right. We feel the number that the state is using for the bed count for a future soldiers’ home in Holyoke is way too low to meet both the current demand and what we foresee in the future.”

The coalition is looking for the Veteran Administration’s State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program to pay for the facility’s replacement.

The deadline for applying for money under the program is April 15. There is a board of trustees meeting Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. to discuss further details.