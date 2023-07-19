AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A long-standing sign business in Agawam is downsizing as the owner makes plans to close their physical building.

Moren Signs has been operating on South Ramah Circle for nearly 40 years and while the business will continue to offer sign services, their actual storefront will close down.

Owner Gary Moren explains why they made the decision to shutter their doors, “All the monthly costs of keeping a building going, utilities, insurance, taxes, just became overwhelming for two people. We were just working to support this place. We love it, its laid out beautifully. We can come in here with our eyes closed and find anything we want. But it was time to turn this over.”

The actual Moren Signs business will continue without a physical storefront as Gary says he can do most of the work remotely.