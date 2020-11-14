Morgan-Sullivan Bridge closed for construction this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge between Agawam and West Springfield is closed this weekend for construction.

The closure is the beginning of phase two of construction on the bridge. Workers will be completing a bridge deck concrete pour. MassDOT is replacing the bridge that carries Suffield Street and Memorial Avenue over the Westfield River between West Springfield and Agawam.

When construction is complete, the new bridge will be widened to include four lanes for vehicles and complete street improvements including new sidewalks and separated two-way bike lanes on the east side of the bridge. Additional improvements include new turn-lanes at major intersections, drainage system upgrades, and additional space for vehicles on both sides of the bridge to ease traffic congestion.

Crews will continue with paving on Wednesday November 18th.

MassDOT is scheduled to reopen the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge to its final configuration in Spring of 2022.

The bridge will be closed until 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Detours:

From Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield to Main Street (Rt. 159) in Agawam:

Head east on Memorial Drive (Rt. 147).

At the Memorial Avenue Rotary, take the first exit toward Rt. 5 South/Longmeadow and merge onto Rt. 5 South.

Continue for 1 mile and take the exit toward Rt. 57 West/Agawam/Southwick.

At the traffic circle, take the first exit onto the Rt. 57 West ramp toward Agawam.

Continue on Rt. 57 West for 1 mile and take the exit toward Rt. 159 North.

Continue on Main Street (Rt. 159).

From Suffield Street (Rt. 75) in Agawam to Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield:

Head south on Suffield Street (Rt. 175).

Turn left to merge onto Rt. 57 East toward I-91/Springfield/Rt. 5 and continue for 2 miles.

Use the left lane to take the Rt. 5 North exit toward West Springfield/Holyoke.

At the traffic circle, take the third exit onto the Rt. 5 North ramp to West Springfield and merge onto Rt. 5 North.

Continue on Rt. 5 North for 1 mile and take the Route 147 West exit toward West Springfield/Agawam.

At the Memorial Avenue Rotary, take the third exit onto Rt. 147 West.

Continue on Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147).

From Main Street (Rt. 159) in Agawam to Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield: