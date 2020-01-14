Morgan Sullivan Bridge construction to end 10-months earlier

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam city officials gave an update on the progress of the Morgan Sullivan Bridge on Monday.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News the completion date for the project has been moved up 10 months earlier than originally planned.

The project originally slated to be done in May 2022. But due to state official negotiations with northern construction and the department of transportation, the bridgework is now scheduled to be finished by August of 2021.

Morgan-Sullivan Bridge to remain closed through Monday morning

This means visitors of Big E next year won’t have to deal with the ongoing construction that they did last year. Construction began on the bridge in January of 2019 and reduced the bridge down to two lanes.

“People stay away from the area because of the construction so the businesses are really really appreciative of this new contract and this new date of completion because this helps them flourish,” said Mayor Sapelli. “We’re going to save a whole Big E by having this done 10 months earlier.”

They said the expedited project is expected to cost $1.5 million more but that’s still under budget from the original cost.

Both mayors said the new money will allow the company to hire additional staff to work more hours and weekends as well to get the project completed in the new time.