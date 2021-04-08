Morgan-Sullivan Bridge impacts traffic in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – River Street in West Springfield will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic Thursday due to construction.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation traffic will be impacted from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for crews to continue pavement milling work.

Thursday, April 8: Reduce River Street in West Springfield to a single lane with alternating traffic

There will also be similar traffic impacts the week of April 12 for paving work. More information on those closures will be announced soon. The work hours are subject to change based on traffic impacts. Drivers are advised to reduce speeds and expect traffic delays while traveling through the area.