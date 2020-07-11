Morgan-Sullivan Bridge replacement project reaches milestone

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLLP) – The Morgan-Sullivan Bridge replacement project has caused a lot of aggravation for Agawam and West Springfield drivers.

It was closed for construction work from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Despite the closure being an inconvenience for drivers, the project did reach a new milestone.

Crews were able to complete the replacement of the west side of the bridge, which means the project advances to Phase 2. And that means new traffic patterns.

A left turn lane at each end of the bridge will be open to improve traffic flow. This means drivers coming from Agawam will now be able to take a left again onto River Street.

“It’s tough coming down River and not being able to take a left right now, so it would be nice to have that whole intersection open again,” said Nicole Shibley of West Springfield.

The focus now shifts to the east side of the bridge, which will be demolished and replaced. Once the bridge is completed, there will be four travel lanes, new sidewalks, and two-way bike lanes on the east side of the bridge.

According to MassDOT, expect to see the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge project fully completed by spring of 2022.