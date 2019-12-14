Breaking News
Morgan Sullivan Bridge to remail closed through Monday morning
AGAWAM/WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge connecting Agawam and West Springfield will remain closed through Monday morning.

MassDOT said crews will be pouring concrete and installing bridge beams. With only two weekends left until Christmas, the complete closure is leaving many people frustrated.

Vic Menard told 22News, “I don’t know what they are thinking and even being a 3-year project, and they are going to close it this weekend? Yeah, I don’t get any of it.”

In addition to this weekend’s closure, all next week, Monday through Friday, the bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Rod Sitterly told 22News, “I think It’s obviously going to be an improvement. We just have to wait a little while and be patient.”

There are ways of avoiding the bridge altogether during construction. Drivers can also use the Vietnam Veterans Bridge, also known as the Strathmore Bridge, to cross the river.

To find detour routes click here.

