Moriarty’s Pub and Grille in Springfield closing soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Moriarty’s Pub and Grille in Springfield will soon be closing its doors for good.
Owner Michael Moriarty told 22News Thursday night that they will be turning in their license by the end of the month.
After several incidents of violence in the area, a review by the city’s License Commission suspended the pub’s entertainment license for ten days.
Moriarty issued a statement to 22News over the phone.
The full statement reads,
“I’m disappointed. I’m forced to close because of the economics in Springfield. I respect and admire what the mayor has to do to protect the city, but it’s too hard to do business in the city, having to close down numerous times from things not under my control.”Michael Moriarty, owner of Moriarty’s Pub and Grille