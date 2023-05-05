SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large police presence is in the area of Winthrop and Morris Street in Springfield Friday night.

Numerous reports from viewers told 22News of a heavy police presence on Morris and Winthrop Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. 22News crews also can confirm the closure of Morris Street, and many police crews present.

22News has reached out to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, but has yet to hear back. 22News will continue to update this story as new information is released.