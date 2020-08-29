Morse kicks off Get Out The Vote campaign across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor and Congressional candidate Alex Morse will be campaigning all weekend and through Monday in public events across western Massachusetts with just days left until the election.

Mayor Morse stopped by Springfield on Page Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue Saturday to meet with local supporters.

Springfield City Councilman Justin Hurst earlier Saturday, has come out to support Morse for Congress against Congressman Richard Neal.

In a statement Hurst said in part:

I know that he will fight for those who are not in a position to fight for themselves. He will speak up on behalf of so many families in need. Justin Hurst, Springfield City Councilman

22News spoke with Morse about the final days of his campaign and his Get Out The Vote campaign.

“I wouldn’t be hear today if it wasn’t for the fact that we spent months knocking on doors talking to everyday people that want a reflective government that will fight for them,” he said.

Earlier this week, Morse was endorsed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Courage to Change” PAC. That PAC seeks to reward challengers and incumbents who display political courage and who advocate for working-class families.

22News is your local election headquarters with full coverage of the election results Tuesday, September 1.