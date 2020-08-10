Morse to stay in congressional race amid allegations of sexual misconduct with college students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The allegations made against Alex Morse have raised questions on the future of his campaign.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is staying in the race and said he’s looking forward to seeing Congressman Richard Neal on the debate stage next week.

Mayor Morse has been the mayor of Holyoke since 2011. As a 22-year-old, he was the youngest to ever be elected in the city. Now, nine years later, he is vying to take Richard Neal’s seat in Congress and represent the First Congressional District of Massachusetts.

Morse issued a statement addressing the allegations against him. In the statement, he said, “I want to be very clear about this. I have never in my entire life had a non-consensual sexual encounter with anyone. I have never used my position of power as Mayor and UMass Lectueru for romantic or sexual gain or to take advantage of students.”

There’s been mixed reaction on the allegations.

Some notable figures defended Mayor Morse on social media Monday including award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald. But he’s also been facing scrutiny from some in the community, including some Holyoke City Council members.

Congressman Neal would not comment Monday about the Morse allegations. Morse said he will be getting back to us on an on-camera interview.