Mortgage paid off for East Longmeadow family of MSgt Blais who died during training mission

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sergeant Scott Blais had their mortgage paid off in honor of Memorial Day.

The East Longmeadow U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman assigned to the Westover Air Reserve Base died January 16 died of natural causes during a regularly scheduled training mission at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor base in Hickam, Hawaii. He left behind his wife Erin and twin daughters Lillian and Molly.

In honor of Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the mortgage in full for 20 military families, included the East Longmeadow home of the Blais family, who bought their home in November 2019.

U.S. Air Force Reserve Master Sergeant Scott Blais. (Courtesy: Tunnel to Towners)

“Memorial Day is a day to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This Memorial Day, when you are enjoying your day off, maybe seeing friends or family for the first time, I ask you to take a minute to think of those families who will never see their loved ones again. These heroes gave up their lives for our freedom and we will give the families they left behind a place where they can live free of the financial burden of a mortgage,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has a goal to deliver 120 mortgage-free homes to military families to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. The Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country by paying off the mortgage or providing the surviving spouses and young children with mortgage-free homes.