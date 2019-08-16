Morton Street reopened after house fire in West Springfield

Breaking News
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Morton Street was closed between Bowers and Albert Street for a few hours due to a house fire Friday morning.

West Springfield Fire Department told 22News the fire started around 5:30 a.m.

Our 22News crew saw that the front of the home was completely black and charred from the fire. There was described to be a hole in the roof where firefighters were airing out the home.

The road has since reopened.

The crew were able to see the fire two miles away and noticed the whole area of the town was blanketed in smoke.

West Springfield Fire Department told 22News the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Eversource arrived at the area around 7:00 a.m.

