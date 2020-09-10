Mosquito sample from Holyoke tests positive for West Nile Virus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials are advising Holyoke residents to protect themselves after a mosquito sample taken last week tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The City of Holyoke said the mosquito sample was tested on September 2, 2020, and that the mosquito was trapped in the southwest quadrant of Holyoke.

It was collected and identified by the Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control District, according to the city.

No human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in western Massachusetts but on Thursday, the state announced four new human cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total in the state to seven.

Three of the four new cases; a man in his 40s, one in his 60s, and another in his 80s, were identified in Middlesex County. The fourth case is a 19-year-old woman in Bristol County, according to the state department of public health.

Communities including Cambridge, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown in Middlesex County have been elevated to high risk for the mosquito-borne disease. Concord, Lexington, Lincoln, Sudbury, Waltham, Wayland, Weston, and Winchester Middlesex County, have been elevated to moderate risk, as well as, Dighton, Fall River, and Swansea in Bristol County.

Most of the virus activity this year has been focused in an area around Boston and includes parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties. In 2019, there were five human cases of the West Nile Virus in the Commonwealth.

West Nile Virus is mostly transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, which is common throughout the Commonwealth and found in both urban and rural areas.

The virus can infect people of all ages, however, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

You can read more about the West Nile Virus and how to protect yourself and family here.