Most new COVID cases are among younger adults, MA data shows

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts COVID-19 data shows that most cases are among younger adults between the ages of 20 and 39-years-old.

Experts say it all comes down to vaccinations and the people 22News spoke with said they aren’t surprised to hear these high case numbers. In Massachusetts, there are over 1,200 cases among people 20 to 29. In people between 30 and 39, over 1,000 cases.

That’s almost double more than any other age group.

Daizha Babtiste of Wilbraham told 22News, “I’m not surprised. I’ve heard a lot of my friends or people I’m around decide not to get vaccinated because of stupid rumors on Facebook or wherever but the facts are there, I think everyone should get vaccinated.”

Across the country, hospitals are treating more young, unvaccinated people than before and in some cases, they are being admitted to the ICU and put on ventilators. Which is beginning to worry young adults.

“I feel like it should really be a wake-up call to everybody just get the vaccine,” said Arismendy Bellen if Brimfield. “Be helpful, because at the end of the day you’re saving lives. Not only yourself but for everybody else.”

With low vaccination rates among these demographics and more people being in crowded areas, experts say it’s a recipe for disaster.

“We’ve had a lot of positives,” said Louise Cardenlli, a physician assistant at AFC Urgent Care. “There was actually about two months where we were clear. There was no COVID. It’s like great this done, and then 2 weeks ago one, one day, then two the next day, then last week four, Wednesday the first three were positive.”

Doctors also attribute the delta variant to the surge in cases, which is more contagious, and they are emphasizing mask-wearing and social distancing among the unvaccinated. Officials say the best way to prevent serious illness is to get vaccinated.