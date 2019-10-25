Most wanted fugitive arrested in connection with Springfield shooting that left victim paralyzed

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – State police arrested one of their ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives Friday morning in connection with a shooting in Springfield that left a juvenile paralyzed.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, troopers arrested 19-year-old Daniel Rodriguez on a warrant inside an apartment on Alpine Street in Ware at 8:15 a.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, Rodriguez is a suspected member of the Worthy Boys Posse street gang and was wanted on several charges, including armed assault with the intent to murder.

The charges are a result of the July 28, 2018, shooting on Dwight Street in Springfield. Procopio said the juvenile victim survived, but was paralyzed from the chest down.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Carlos Guzman was arrested earlier this year in connection with the shooting.

Rodriguez is facing the following charges:

  • Arrest warrant:
    • Carrying a firearm without a license
    • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
    • Armed assault to murder
    • Attempted assault and battery with a firearm
    • Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
    • Witness intimidation
  • Arrest warrant:
    • Carrying a firearm without a license
    • Armed assault to murder
    • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
    • Witness intimidation

Guzman is charged with the following:

  • Arrest warrant:
    • Armed assault to murder
    • Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes

