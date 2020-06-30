Mother of woman killed in Springfield shooting: They took something from us

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The mother of a Springfield shooting victim is pleading with city officials to better address the issue of gun violence.

Tangela Clark’s daughter, Tamara Clark, was found over the weekend suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Oakland Street in Springfield. She was rushed to the hospital and later died.





Tangela spoke with 22News Monday night and said she wants the community to understand that her daughter was a person, not just another shooting victim.

“I’m sick of it,” said Clark. “I need this city to understand they took something from me. They took something from us. My daughter was loved by many people. She had a beautiful soul, a beautiful heart that was stolen from her. I refuse to stay silent.”

Another man was also shot, police say he’s expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.