Mother, son rushed to hospital following crash on Pine Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire crews were called to a two-car crash in the Pine Street section of Springfield Wednesday evening.

According to Captain Brian Tetreault, commander of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, the two-car crash involved a mother and son. They had to be extracted from a Honda and rushed to an area hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota Prius, had no injuries, Capt. Tetrault said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pine and Cedar streets before 5:30 p.m. Springfield Police are investigating.

Photos shared by the fire department show a blue car flipped over with debris all over the roadway. You can also see people surrounding the vehicle and a car seat on the sidewalk.

22News will bring you the latest on this story as more details develop.