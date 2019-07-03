Mothers Against Drunk Driving calling on lawmakers to make OUI laws stricter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving is calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to tighten the current OUI laws. The group said the current laws are outdated.

“If you’re going to have a good time, just don’t drink and drive,” said Santos Molina of Chicopee.

Right now in Massachusetts, first time offenders of the state’s drinking and driving laws get at pass, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The group is pushing lawmakers to enact a stronger OUI law, one that allows the RMV to issue ignition interlocks for first time drinking and driving offenders.

Interlocks require a driver to give a sober breath sample for the car to start. Molina told 22News he’s all for it.

“It might actually potentially save a life because you know you have Uber and Lyft,” said Molina. “If should definitely help out, yes.”

The president of MADD, Helen Witty, said a person drives drunk an average of 80 times before their first drunk driving arrest. She also said license suspensions alone don’t work – with up to 75 percent of people continuing to drive.

Molina’s mother, Cheryl, said whatever bill before lawmakers right now should be even stricter.

“I think that people should go to jail for drinking and driving,” Cheryl said. “Also, the holidays are coming up pretty soon and it’s not fair for other people to ruin their lives.”

MADD contends that the new legislation would also help offenders continue to be a productive member of society. The new bill sitting on Beacon Hill allows offenders to apply immediately for an in-car breathalyzer ignition system – right now repeat offenders must wait a year – on a suspended license.

“You’re putting yourself and a lot of other people in jeopardy,” said Molina.

Cheryl added, “Please be safe out there for the holidays. Please do.”

MADD also made mention of a deadly motorcycle accident in New Hampshire. The West Springfield driver who’s accused of hitting the riders was charged with OUI on May 11, well before the crash.