Mother’s Day celebrated differently this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s Mother’s Day is a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic where many people can’t see their loved ones.

Typically many people would do a Mother’s Day brunch but due to the pandemic, some restaurants are offering take-out brunch instead.

Chez Joself in Agawam told 22News he would usually host a brunch with up to 1,500 guests, but this year they are getting creative and offering mimosa kits and brunch boxes for take-out and delivery for those who’ve already pre-ordered. When it comes to flowers, Governor Baker allowed floral shops to re-open, but people had to order arrangements through the phone or online for a “no-contact delivery” to their loved one.

According to the National Retail Federation, 38 percent of people surveyed said they are “very likely” to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually this year. They say the average expected spending per person is a little over $200 with most people buying gifts online due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing down retail stores.

In case you didn’t know, Mother’s Day started in 1908, and congress made it an official holiday in 1914.