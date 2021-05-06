Mother’s Day shopping event features variety of local vendors

HAMPDEN, Mass. WWLP) – A shopping event for charity was held in Hampden County Thursday night.

“Mother’s Day Sip & Shop” hosted a number of women-owned small businesses Thursday during their event in Hampden. People were able to purchase all sorts of goods, ranging from cooking items to clothing.

22News spoke to one of the organizers who said she hopes this becomes an annual event.

“People are dying to shop! We also positioned it right before Mother’s Day, so that was a catalyst as well,” said Susan Manousoff. “If this is successful, which we believe it has been, we’ll do it every year.”

Manousoff added that all ticket proceeds from Thursday’s event would benefit the YWCA.