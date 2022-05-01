SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is next Sunday, May 8, and there was a perfect spot in Springfield this weekend to buy your mom a gift.

Thirty-five vendors put in a day’s work at the Eastfield Mall. The event featured small, local businesses designed to take some of the pressure off customers who might have needed some additional shopping time.

The possibilities ranged from homemade artwork to vendors selling chocolates and baked goods. Vendor Pamela Harlow told 22News, “This is an event, this is our first time here. Different vendors come here to show off what they have, what they made and what they sell.”

There was even a booth from the Massachusetts Department of Families and Children. They shared information about becoming a foster parent.