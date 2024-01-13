SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lemons to Lemonade Parent & Students Motivational Tour will be taking place on Saturday.

According to Parent Villages, this tour is a motivational event that encourages parents and students to tap into their talents. This tour is the first of its kind in Springfield.

This event is powered by Parent Villages and will be hosted by motivational speaker and CEO of Stand Out Truck, Mychal “Myke” Connolly. He will be narrating his inspiring journey from The Bahamas to becoming a successful business owner in America.

There will also be a dance performance, speakers, a panel of entrepreneurs, and local celebrity comedian Lil Hunter Kelly from America’s Got Talent will be performing at intermission.

Over 300 parents and students are expected to attend, along with local community leaders and elective officials. Each participant will receive a boxed lunch and Myke Connolly’s book “Lemonade Book.”

The tour will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the John J. Duggan Academy in Springfield.