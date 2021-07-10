Motocross championship returns to Southwick

Hampden County

Photo: Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship makes a return this year in Southwick, after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Since 1976, The Wick 338 in Southwick has been a part of the annual national championship. This year, the Twisted Tea Southwick National begins on Saturday with open ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

The event is one of the largest outdoor motocross races in the northeast, and the track is one of the most famous in the country. The Wick 338 has a one-of-a-kind characteristics as a sand track, giving a benefit to local racers mixed alongside national racers.

Two races will be held Saturday in Southwick. Here is the race schedule for the day:

  • 8:00 a.m. Practice & Qualifying
  • 12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies
  • 1:00 p.m. First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)
  • 3:00 p.m. Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

The 104th Fighter Wing from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield will also be conducting a flyover during the opening ceremony, at approximately 1:00 p.m.

