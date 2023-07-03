SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pro Motocross Championship, a prestigious event that celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is set to kick off the 2023 season in style as it becomes the centerpiece of the newly formed SuperMotocross World Championship.

This exciting new era will see the 11-round summer Pro Motocross campaign traveling to 10 different states, culminating in the crowning of two AMA National Champions. The highly anticipated event will take place at the iconic venue, The Wick 338 in Southwick on Saturday, July 8.

Courtesy: MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media

Nowhere in American motocross can you find the kind of intimate setting and unique track characteristics that Southwick’s The Wick 338 possesses. Courtesy: MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media

The fastest racers on the planet have been slinging sand in Southwick dating back to 1976. Courtesy: MX Sports Pro Racing / Align Media

Known for its rich legacy and unique challenges, The Wick 338 has captivated race fans and challenged riders since its inception in 1976. Nestled behind American Legion 338, this venue has become an annual summer tradition and a celebrated focal point for the Southwick community. The Crestview Construction Southwick National, taking place at The Wick 338, promises to continue this rich legacy and deepen the bond between motocross and the western Massachusetts region.

The SuperMotocross World Championship marks a new chapter in motocross racing, combining the winter AMA Supercross Championship, held in major stadiums across the country from January to mid-May, with the summer Pro Motocross Championship. This comprehensive 31-race season will feature the most iconic venues in off-road motorcycle racing, showcasing the sport’s enduring appeal. The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final, scheduled for September, will determine the ultimate champions of this captivating motorsport, spanning an entire year.

For one weekend each summer, New England becomes a global epicenter for motocross enthusiasts, with western Massachusetts serving as a hub of passion and excitement. The annual showcase in Southwick draws a devoted audience eager to show their love for the sport. The Wick 338 presents a unique challenge, with its one-of-a-kind racing surface requiring a distinct approach and riding style for success. Local riders have the opportunity to compete against the world’s most recognizable racers, resulting in a competitively diverse field. The intimate spectator environment allows fans to immerse themselves in the action, lining the fences around the track and creating a buzzing atmosphere.

The Pro Motocross Championship will feature a decorated contingent of the world’s most skilled athletes, representing various countries. American champions such as Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb will go head-to-head with champions from other continents, including France’s Dylan Ferrandis and Australia’s Jett Lawrence. This clash of international talent promises thrilling races and fierce competition throughout the season.

The Crestview Construction Southwick National, which is the sixth round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, is scheduled for July 8, at The Wick 338 in Southwick. The action-packed day will kick off with practice and qualifying at 8 a.m., followed by the opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. The first motos for both the 250 Class and 450 Class are set to begin at 1 p.m., with the second motos following at 2:30 p.m.