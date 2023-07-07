SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Motocross Southwick National at The Wick 338 is returning Saturday.

This weekend western Massachusetts will become the global epicenter for Motocross and this fast, loud, and exhilarating sport will have fans on their feet.

The sands of western Massachusetts’ The Wick 338, nestled behind American Legion 338 in the town of Southwick, has thrilled race fans and challenged racers dating back to 1976 and on Saturday morning this nationally televised race is returning. While Motocross isn’t the most known sport, for those that have been around it their whole lives they say if you’re going tune in for the first time it’s like something you’ve never seen.

“They can expect probably some of the best racing they’ve ever seen, we’ve got some hungry hungry riders out there,” says General Manager Rick Johnson. It’s no surprise these daredevils are hungry as the top 20 in this race will qualify for the World Super Motor Cross Championship and the winner of that wins 10 million dollars.

The field of competitors includes riders from all over the world but also 9 area locals, including Southwick native Austin Brooks who is living out his lifelong dream on what is known as one of the most difficult motocross tracks in the world. “It’s gonna be a brutal track- it’s gonna be hot the sand makes it tough so it’s gonna be good racing for the fans,” Brooks says.

Motocross is a niche sport, but even in this sweltering heat these riders are going to put on a show for over 10,000 fans here in Southwick. Jimmy DeCotis of Peabody, telling 22News, “Biggest thing I’m looking forward to is seeing all the local fans cheering me on. The first lap when I come around here I can’t even hear my bike it’s amazing it really is.”

You’ll be able to watch the race on 22News Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.