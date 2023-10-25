HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning in front of the Holyoke Police Department.
According to Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a light post right in front of the police department around 6:50 a.m. Prior to the vehicle crashing into the light post, the vehicle also crashed into two flag poles.
Police arrested the driver, 30-year-old Brenda Johnson, and charged her with the following:
- OUI Drugs 3rd Offense
- Use MV without Authority
- Refuse to identify Self
- Operating with Suspended License
- Reckless Operation of MV
- Marked Lanes Violation
No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.