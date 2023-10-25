HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning in front of the Holyoke Police Department.

According to Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a light post right in front of the police department around 6:50 a.m. Prior to the vehicle crashing into the light post, the vehicle also crashed into two flag poles.

Police arrested the driver, 30-year-old Brenda Johnson, and charged her with the following:

OUI Drugs 3rd Offense

Use MV without Authority

Refuse to identify Self

Operating with Suspended License

Reckless Operation of MV

Marked Lanes Violation

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.