HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning in front of the Holyoke Police Department.

According to Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a light post right in front of the police department around 6:50 a.m. Prior to the vehicle crashing into the light post, the vehicle also crashed into two flag poles.

Police arrested the driver, 30-year-old Brenda Johnson, and charged her with the following:

  • OUI Drugs 3rd Offense
  • Use MV without Authority
  • Refuse to identify Self
  • Operating with Suspended License
  • Reckless Operation of MV
  • Marked Lanes Violation

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.

