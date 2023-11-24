SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is injured after a motor vehicle accident on Belmont Avenue in Springfield on Thursday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were sent to 450 Belmont Avenue at 2:51 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.

One person was extricated in the accident and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.