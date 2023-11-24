SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is injured after a motor vehicle accident on Belmont Avenue in Springfield on Thursday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were sent to 450 Belmont Avenue at 2:51 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.
One person was extricated in the accident and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.