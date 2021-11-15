PHOTOS: Motor vehicle crash leads to Holyoke road closure

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A motor vehicle collision on Westfield Road in Holyoke leads to a road closure Monday morning.

Westfield Road is closed at the intersection of Apremont Highway.

According to a statement from the Holyoke Fire Department, the accident was a two car head on collision. All occupants of the vehicles were able to get out of their cars on their own however one car did catch fire. One driver was reportedly brought to the emergency room by an ambulance. No additional injuries were reported.

Accident in Holyoke. Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Department

Accident in Holyoke. Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Department

Accident in Holyoke. Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Department

22News has a crew going to the location and will update the story as soon as additional information is released.