Motorcoach companies to rally in Washington for financial assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Motorcoach companies such as Peter Pan and others across the country transport nearly 600 million Americans a year.

However, COVID-19 has put the brakes on their service. Peter Pan Vice President of Safety and Security Chris Crean told 22News that their service has completely shut down.

Crean also said no support funding has been given to companies in the industry. He hopes Wednesday’s “Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” rally in Washington D.C. will result in much needed assistance.

“They forget about our industry,” Crean said. “We service a lot of the rural places, places that a plane or train won’t get to and that’s what we do. And when the bailouts came out, there was nothing for the motor-coach industry.”

More than 400 motorcoach companies are expected to attend Wednesday’s rally.