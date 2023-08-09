RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department was sent to a motorcycle accident on General Knox Road in Russell Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a motorcycle accident on General Knox Road at the Westfield city line.
The motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries in the accident, but is expected to be okay. The accident is currently being investigated by the Russell-Montgomery Police Department and 22News will provide updates as soon as they become available.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.