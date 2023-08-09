RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department was sent to a motorcycle accident on General Knox Road in Russell Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy of Russell-Montgomery Police Department

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a motorcycle accident on General Knox Road at the Westfield city line.

The motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries in the accident, but is expected to be okay. The accident is currently being investigated by the Russell-Montgomery Police Department and 22News will provide updates as soon as they become available.