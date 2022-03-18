HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Sargeant Street Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Sargeant and Pine Street.

Our 22News crew could see the crashed motorcycle being loaded onto a tow truck. An SUV involved in the crash was damaged on its passenger-side door.

22News has contacted Holyoke Police to see if anyone was injured but have not heard back as of 5:00 p.m. This article will be updated as soon as more information is made available.