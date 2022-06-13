SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist crashed into a car on Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield Monday night.

22News sent crews to the area and saw a motorcycle on the ground as well as a car that had a large dent on the passenger side door. 22News reached out to Springfield Police Department for information on this incident but none has been released as of this time.

MAP: Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this as more information is released.