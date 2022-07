CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on I-391 South in Chicopee Friday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police Public Information Officer Dave Procopio, the man was driving a 2017 Yamaha FZ 1000 when the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.