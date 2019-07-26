Deadly motorcycle crash in Chicopee closes East Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly motorcycle crash closed down part of East Street in Chicopee early Friday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that a single motorcycle struck a pole just before 2:00 AM Friday.

Wilk said that the Chicopee accident reconstruction team had been called in, and would be on the street for several hours.

Wilk said the rider was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.

