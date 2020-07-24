Motorcycle driver taken to hospital following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a motorcycle accident on Carew Street in Springfield Friday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials told 22News the crash at the 600 block of Carew Street sent the motorcycle driver to the hospital. The extent of their injury is unknown at this time.

Footage of the crash sent into our newsroom shows a car with heavy frontal damage and a motorcycle on the side along with debris on the roadway.

Several Springfield Police Department cruisers can also be seen in the area investigating the crash.

Reportit Photo

Reportit Photo

22News will follow this story and bring you any updates when we learn more.