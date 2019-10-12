Motorcycle ministry group honors fallen member

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kingdom Road Warriors Motorcycle Ministry group honored one of their own Saturday with a funeral procession.

Donna Gabriel was an integral member of the group’s mission to spread the word of God throughout the motorcycle community.

Fellowship, mentorship, and prayer are the pillars of that mission and Donna was great at all three.

Billy Santiago, President of Kingdom Road Warriors told 22News while serving her community was a passion, riding was always the way to Donna’s heart.

“She was a rider. She loved riding her bike. She spent her time on a bike. Even in her funeral procession, her bike was right next to her,” Santiago said.

“This was her passion, this is what she loved doing so we are doing this to send Donna off on our motorcycles and say to her thank you and we will see you again,” he continued.

Donna’s drive to serve was so great that she rode with two groups, also spending time with the Bethany Bikers.

Donna died of cancer.