Motorcycle safety and helmet laws in Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were several deadly motorcycle crashes this weekend.

Seven people on motorcycles were killed on Friday when they were hit by a pickup truck in New Hampshire. The victims were part of a motorcycle club for Marine veterans.

“It’s horrifying to say the least,” said Julie Fife of Agawam. “I can’t even imagine what those families are going through.”

Another crash killed a motorcycle rider in Belchertown on Saturday.

Tony Saville is a motorcycle rider. He told 22News that he’s always on high alert when riding, and drivers in cars should always be on the lookout for bikes.

“With all the cars on the road and people on the cellphone, you just never know. You never know,” said Saville. “It’s happened to me. I’ve been cut off and cut through. You just got to pay attention.”

As motorcyclists know, the roads can be unpredictable, but there are safety precautions to take.

In 2017, nearly 2,000 riders who died were not wearing a helmet. Massachusetts has some of the strictest helmet laws in the country.

Whether you are a driver or a passenger on a motorcycle, you need to be wearing a helmet.

One driver told 22News, even if drivers and motorcycle riders are careful, sometimes the bike gets caught in a blind spot.

“Unless they are super loud, sometimes you don’t even hear them,” Fife said. “It is hard to see.”

The Massachusetts Motorcycle Association says “check twice save a life.”

Read More: