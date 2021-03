SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Parker Street near Frederic Street Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 8:10 p.m. officers were called to Parker Street near Frederic Street for a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

The driver remained at the crash and is cooperating with the SPD Traffic Unit.