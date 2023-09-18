SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing at an intersection in Springfield on Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Hancock and Walnut Streets for a crash that involved a motorcycle.

The man riding the motorcycle hit a pole at a high rate of speed and died due to his injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.