Motorcyclist dies after crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle rider has died after a crash involving another car on Boston Road in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 2:50 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Boston Road for a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The adult man driving the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Health where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the area of the accident. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit indicates the motorcycle rider was driving at a high rate of speed.

