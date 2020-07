SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclists died after a single-motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were called to Allen Street near Ramblewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. where they found a man, identified as the rider in the road.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died due to the extent of his injuries. Springfield police are investigating the cause of the crash.

MAP: Allen Street