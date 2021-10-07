Motorcyclist dies in accident involving school bus in Wales

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist has died after an accident with a school bus in Wales Wednesday afternoon.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, police were called to an accident with a school bus and motorcycle in the area of 86 Stafford Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the 2004 Yamaha R1 motorcycle died in the accident. Police have not yet identified the driver.

The school bus was carrying around 30 children at the time of the accident. Procopio said no one on the bus was injured in the accident. The bus driver and children were medically assessed by EMS crews.

An early investigation revealed that the motorcycle was driving northbound on Stafford Road and the bus was driving southbound. Both vehicles collided at the intersection of Stafford Road and Ainsworth Hill Road.

Wales police called for medical assistance from Wales, Holland and Brimfield EMS, as well as Sturbridge police and State Police Troopers. Wales and State Police will continue to investigate the accident.