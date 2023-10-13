CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 50-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash on I-391 in Chicopee early Monday morning.

According to MassDOT, around 1:50 a.m. Monday a motorcyclist was involved in a crash on I-391 South near Exit 2 in Chicopee. The driver of the motorcycle died in the crash.

One lane on I-391 South was closed for several hours overnight following that crash. Our 22News crews could see several police cruisers as well as a motorcycle on its side.

22News has contacted Massachusetts State Police for more information on the incident. This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

So far this year, there have been eight people killed in deadly crashes in Chicopee.