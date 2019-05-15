Motorcyclist, driver taken to hospital after accident on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an accident on Roosevelt Avenue Wednesday afternoon. 

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News crews were called to 1780 Roosevelt Avenue for an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan around 3:58 p.m. 

A woman driver was extricated from the sedan involved and also taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. 

