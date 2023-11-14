SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwick Tuesday evening.
According to State Police, officers were called to a crash on College Highway at Industrial Road between a car and motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
There is no word on what caused to crash at this time.
