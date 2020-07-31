Motorcyclist killed after crash on Suffield Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Suffield Street in Agawam early Friday morning.

According to Agawam Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia, officers were called to the intersection of Route 57 and Suffield Street around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer truck. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 30-year-old man from Agawam with severe injuries from the crash.

Bonafilia said Agawam officers performed first aid and CPR on the victim before the Agawam Fire Department came and took him to Baystate Medical Center. He later died at the hospital.

This crash is being investigated by the Agawam Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.